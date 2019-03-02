Will Journalist Hussein-Suale’s Death Become An Unsolved Murder Case?

Murdered journalist, Mr. Ahmed Hussein-Suale

On January 16, 2019, in the neighbourhood of Accra, while answering the call to see his sick child, journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale, was brutally assassinated by unknown assailants.

The journalist used to be one of the investigators at Tiger Eye, a private investigative team, founded by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a Ghanaian investigative journalist.

Africa has never proved itself to be a trustworthy continent. Both the judges and the police are corrupt. Everyone knows that. Therefore, in a country like Ghana, plagued by corruption, where corruptible elites don’t go to jail, with weak and inefficient judiciary system, I know it may be likely that Mr. Suale’s killers will never be caught. I am right?

In Europe and America, despite the breakthrough in scientific investigation, involving DNA analysis and hundreds of security monitoring devices, many of the high-profile cases still remain unsolved. Therefore, in a country like Ghana, where crime investigation is very poor, it is likely that Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s killers will never face justice.

Despite eyewitness account, till now there is no arrest and it seems the investigation has come to a standstill without any apprehended suspects and now the killers of the journalist are still on the streets in Ghana.

Definitely, there are people in Ghana who know more about the journalist’s death or even know those responsible but are not willing to give the police any information to the arrest of the culprits.

However, it wouldn’t good at all for the Ghanaian government and the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana police if they fail to catch those murderers.

Over the past decade, more than 700 journalists have died, according to the United Nations. In order words, every five days, one journalist loses his life only because he brought the latest news or secret information to the public.

Journalism, which used to be an interesting profession, is now considered to be one of the most dangerous professions in the world. Mr. Hussein-Suale’s death is a big challenge to the Ghana government.

Those responsible must be caught as soon as possible, else Ghana, like other African countries will never be taken a serious country.