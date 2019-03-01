Presidential Staffer Charles Bissue Resigns Following Anas Galamsey Fraud

Charles Bissue, a Presidential Staffer, who doubles as the Secretary of the anti-galamsey task force, who has been implicated in the latest investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas dubbed 'Galamsey Fraud Part 1' has resigned.

Charles Bissue in a letter Friday said he is innocent of all the allegations of extortion in the ‘Galamsey Fraud’ documentary.

His resignation, which he termed as 'stepping aside' is to make way for further investigations into the allegations leveled against him.

Charles Bissue was caught on camera in the investigative piece taking a bribe to influence laid down procedures according to mining laws.

Below is his letter

