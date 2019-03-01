List Of 10 African Innovations For February 2019

Almost every single day there’s an innovator/innovation or an inventor/invention coming out of Africa. Within the many African creators/creations in existence, there are some worth highlighting and shedding light on. The following are 10 of them that were written and spoken about for February 2019. Enjoy African innovations at their finest!

Carico Cafe Connoisseur uses blockchain technology to provide info on “type of coffee bean, the year it was harvested, and where it was grown,” which allows local consumers in Africa to trace journey of coffee from farmers to sellers. This blockchain application is run by CEO Mwambu Wanendeya in Uganda. His innovative technology is helping African farmers to make more money and yield more profits.

Smart Havens Africa builds low cost and sustainable homes for low-income people in Uganda, especially women who need such shelter to live in. This sustainable house concept was founded by Anne Rweyora of Uganda. Her low-income homes are helping to provide Africans an affordable place to live.

Fundi Bots is a hands-on approach towards practical Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math (STEM) education for African youth. This educative technology was founded by Solomon King Beng of Uganda. His innovative style of education is helping African children to learn in contemporary ways and was recently awarded Builders of Africa’s Future Awards by African Diaspora Network.

FlipFlopi Project built the world’s 1st ever dhow made of discarded plastic, which will travel on a few voyage expeditions this year via support of United Nation Environment & Kenyan government. This was primary built by Ali Skanda in Kenya. His clever work is allowing people in Africa to sail by way of plastic on water.

i-Pay is an online payment gateway that allows locals without credit or debit cards to pay for goods & services via SMS, email, QR code, and push payments. This platform is based in South Africa. Their innovative gateway is making it convenient for people in Namibia to shop online.

Phlenu (to buy) is a mobile app that connects African merchants and consumers together on one platform. This app recently launched in Ghana. They are helping buyers & sellers as well as employers & employees in Africa to exchange business with each other more efficiently.

Infinite Loop manufactures low-cost minicomputers called Lifebook PC. This small computer was created by Sam Kodo of Togo. His innovative computer helps Africans to access the internet through modern day technology.

Mara Group is setting up its first smartphone factory in Rwanda. This is a Pan-African multi-sector service provider based in Uganda. Their facility will help to increase access to cellphones, increase individuals connected to internet, & increase employment opportunities for Africans.

AgrInfo is an online platform that gives farmers in Africa access to credit & loans from financial institutions. This service was founded by Rose Funja of Tanzania. Her digital platform helps African farmers to determine size & location of their farm and crops they grow on them.

Binance Charity Foundation has a blockchain program called “Lunch for Children” that helps provide 2 meals a day to students & staff in Africa during school hours throughout 2019. This was recently launched in Uganda. Their cryptocurrency is helping to create transparency & accountability of electronic donations in Africa.

Well, those were the African innovations for February 2019! March is coming soon… #AfricanInnovators