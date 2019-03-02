Three Hawks Members Wanted In NDC Office Shooting Surrender To Police

Three suspects who were included in a list of 12 people wanted by the police over the shooting incident at the opposition NDC’s office in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, have surrendered to the police.

Luv FM’s Kwesi Debrah reports that the suspects – Dauda Ibrahim alias ‘Wayo’ 40, Agyin Samuel alias ‘Rock’ 32 and Abdul Ganiyu alias ‘Petit’ 37, were handed over to the police by their counsel, Evans Amankwaa on Thursday.

He said his clients have no knowledge of the crime they are being accused of and have only reported themselves in order to assist the police in their investigations.

Their statements have been taken and the police have been with them to the crime scene to conduct an assessment and take their account.

They have, however, been remanded in police custody as a planned court appearance could not come on but their lawyer hopes, that should happen on Monday.

Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Region Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said, the police are still pursuing the remaining suspects.

They are Abdul Bari Mohammed alias ‘Worrior’, Midjima, Abu Taliban, Saani Mohammed alias “Commando’ and Gyafare alias ‘Elemernt’.

The rest are Fuseni alias ‘Jah Rule’, Demos, Fayiz and Suleman alias ‘Akon’.

ASP Ahianyo said the suspects are “strongly advised to report in their own interest.”

Background

One person was shot dead at the Ashanti Regional Office of the NDC on February 18 where the leadership of the party had gathered to plan the just ended presidential primaries.

One other person sustained gunshot wounds and is responding to treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The incident happened during an altercation between at least one of the victims and the shooter.

According to an eye witness, the assailant, associated with an NDC militia, the Hawks, shot an NDC man thrice. First in the leg while he run and twice in the chest at close range as he lay vulnerable.

A statement from the party confirmed the shooting and the death and the party’s General Secretary tasked the police to investigate the matter and have the perpetrators punished.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the party will shield no wrongdoer.

