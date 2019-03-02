Anas Runs To Amidu Over Galamsey Exposé

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has petitioned the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu over his recent expose' on illegal small scale mining.

The undercover investigator in his latest piece captured on video various persons tasked with fighting the galamsey menace receiving various sums of money ostensibly to facilitate mining licences.

Key amongst the persons captured by the investigator's secret cameras is Charles Bissue, who is a presidential staffer and Secretary to the government's Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced that government will investigate the report and punish those found culpable.

It is unclear, however, if the Office of the Special Prosecutor will delve into the matter despite the government's announcement.

The investigation, conducted by Anas' Tiger Eye PI team spans a period of 14 days starting in January 2019.

Giving gov't unedited galamsey fraud video not a problem – Kweku Baako

Meanwhile the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako has said that the TigerEye PI team and Anas Aremeyaw Anas will not hesitate to make available to the government the unedited footage of its latest investigative piece.

According to him, the team has traditionally made its unedited video available to the appropriate investigative bodies to enable them investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

He told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Thursday that, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his TigerEye PI team have always seen as critical the need to make the raw files available in matters of public interest to the appropriate state authorities.

–citinewsroom