Nana Addo Sends 2 Envoys To Italy And Egypt

President Akufo-Addo has issued letters of credence to two Ghanaians to represent the country's interest abroad. They are Eudora Hilda Quartey Koranteng, Ambassador for Italy and Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ambassador for Egypt, who is also a former Deputy Minister of Agric under the previous Kufuor administration.

During a brief swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, the president charged the two to always ensure the welfare of the country's citizens wherever they may be, especially in their designated countries.

Administering the official oath of secrecy and allegiance, he said the Ghanaian communities in Egypt and particularly Italy have varying problems related to immigration, visas, and residence permits.

This, according to the President, should engage the attention of the two envoys to help resolve them.

“I am very confident in your capacity to go out there and bat strongly for our country and that is the reason why I have chosen you for this important appointment,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The president urged them to show leadership at their various missions and carry along the civil servants they would be working with inorder to sell the 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda to the outside world.

On behalf of his colleague, Ambassador Dr. Nii Okai Hammond, thanked the president and the government and people of Ghana for reposing confidence in them.

He, therefore, pledged that they would do everything possible to “position Ghana strategically to reinforce partnerships that will accelerate and sustain the rate of the country’s economy growth and make the 'Ghana Beyond Aid' vision a reality.”

---Daily Guide