Tamale Hospital Gets New Governing Board

An 11-member governing board for the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has been inaugurated. The members of the board include Mr. Mahmoud Hamid (chairman), Dr. David Zawumya Kolbilla, Prof. Francis A. Abantanga, Mr. George A. Atampugre, Dr. Abass Adam, Mrs. Dangnikuu Evelyn-Eda.

Others are Mr. Kuuri Karim, Pham. Hamid Abdulai, Nana Agyei Mensah, Justice Eric Baah and Clara Tia Sulemana.

The facility has operated without a governing body for nearly two years. The activities of the hospital such as employment, procurement and other related operations were therefore halted due to lack of a governing board.

Health Minister Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu sworn in the members of the board. He called on them to work hard to restore the good image of the facility.

He warned the youth of the region to desist from taking the law into their own hands by storming the facility to cause disturbances anytime they have issues with the authorities of the hospital.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, appealed to the board to enhance health delivery in the region.

Mr. Saeed stated that with the inauguration of the board, he would ensure that management of the facility rebrands it to boost the confidence of the people in the region as regards the facility.

---Daily Guide