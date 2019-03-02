Review Presidential age-limit before 2020 elections - V. L. K. Djokoto

The youth of Ghana are craving a new style of politics, or better put, nation-building. I prefer the term nation-building because the task is, by and large, the architecture of the Republic on the basis of a sociocultural renaissance.

Today, the youth of Ghana are the craftsmen that must be the foremost builders of a Modern Ghana. But Ghana must have fate and give its youth a chance at statecraft first.

However, as it stands, the status quo remains the same. There would be no young face on the ballot sheet in 2020. And this is not because there is a lack of interest, by the youth of Ghana, in the political administration of the Republic.

This is because of the Presidential age-limit, set at 40 years-old by the 1992 constitution of Ghana, which excludes, perhaps, the most important demographic group from contesting the highest political office of the Republic. This thwarts the wider national aspirations of young people in Ghana.

This must be altered immediately. It is a serious matter for the House of Parliament to consider for constitutional review. It has the potential to be the biggest step in the political advancement ever taken by the citizens of this Republic. This would also offer a fresh framework for national government. I have no doubt that younger citizens would rise to the status of national figures if this amendment is made.

I propose a new Presidential term limit of 25; the age-limit is open for debate and the government must necessarily solicit the views of the people regarding this prospective constitutional amendment.

I think it is of absolute importance that this is prioritised by the August house, since the 2020 election draws nigh. I’d also like to call on all well-meaning Ghanaian citizens to support the call for this constitutional amendment.