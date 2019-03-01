Ho Central Constituency Grateful To Edem Kofi Kpotosu During Presidential Primaries

Following the just ended presidential primaries elections conducted by the largest opposition National Democratic Congress last week Saturday, an NDC boy from the Ho Central Constituency , Oscar Komla Bedzra has congratulated an aspiring member of parliament for the constituency Mr Edem Kofi Kpotosu popularly known as Makosa , for his kind gesture exhibited during the just ended election .

In an interview with a Ho-based FM station, Oscar Komla Bedzra said "I'm very much humbled by the good sentiments and gesture of Mr. Edem Kofi Kpotosu. I'm sure he'll make much more impact, having based it on his (Edem Kofi Kpotosu) past records of good leadership and contributions to the development of the Ho Central Constituency. "He welcomed each and every one of us with wonderful fried rice and fish, among other wonderful foods that energised us to stay till elections are declared in the evening". Oscar Komla Bedzra said.

Indeed, we believe in Edem Kpotosu's good sentiments over the years and I believe he can do more for the constituency. Oscar Komla Bedzra added.

He further commended the constituency executives and others for organising a successful election. "I would also wish to commend the immediate past member of the parliament for the constituency, Hon Captain George Nfojoh (Rtd), for his active role played in the success of the election. I believe he has demonstrated an example worth emulating".

In a related development, Oscar Bedzra commended other contestants of the just-ended presidential primaries for boldly accepting the outcome of the election and further urged them to rally behind the former president now leader of the party for victory in 2020.

"I wish to state with satisfaction that, I salute the decision of the various aspirants who contested H.E John Mahama to rally behind him come next year after accepting the outcome of their efforts "