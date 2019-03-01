NALAG Congratulates Newly Appointed Ministers

The National Association of Local Authorities (NALAG) has extended a congratulatory message some of its members, Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson the MCE for Sunyani Assembly and MP for Atebubu Amantin constituency, Hon Kofi Amoakohene who have been nominated as regional ministers for the Bono and Bo o East regions respectively.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, February 28, 2019 nominated regional ministers and deputy regional ministers for the six recently created regions.

Read Full Statement Below;

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL AUTHORITIES OF GHANA (NALAG) CONGRATULATES HON. EVELYN AMA KUMI-RICHARDSON AND HON. KOFI AMOAKOHENE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT ATEBUBU AMANTIN CONTITUENCY FOR THEIR NOMINATION AS REGIONAL MINISTER DESIGNATE FOR BONO REGION AND BONO-EAST REGION RESPECTIVELY

On behalf of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), I write to congratulate Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson and Hon. Kofi Amoakohene on their nomination as the Minister-Designate of the newly created Bono Region and Bono-East Region respectively.

The President of the Republic in fulfilling his constitutional mandate has appointed Minister designate to head the newly created regions. NALAG is honored to have a member of the Association elevated to the position of the Regional Minister.

This further shows the confidence the President has in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives Ass well as Members of Parliament based on the active roles they play in our various Localities.

We believe the nomination of the Honorable Members by the President has become necessary due to the efficient ways they have served the able people of Sunyani Municipal Assembly and the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency respectively.

Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson is the current Municipal Chief Executive of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly and Hon. Kofi Amoakohene is the Member of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency.

It is our hope that Parliament would expedite the vetting to enable you assume your designated office in order to begin and accelerate the establishment of the new region.

We wish you well in your vetting and are looking forward to better collaboration with you in your new office.

Once again, Congratulations

SIGNED:

HON. KOKRO-AMANKWAH

(GENERAL SECRETARY)