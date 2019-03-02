A/R: Asokwa Residents Demands Speed Ramps To Prevent Vehicle Knockdown

Some concerned residents of Asokwa in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, are calling for the immediate construction of speed ramps and pedestrian crossing signs on the Kumasi High School-Ahinsan Estate Road to protect lives and properties.

People drive recklessly due to the lack of the aforementioned crossing signs on that stretch, thereby putting the lives of vulnerable road users, particularly children who cross the road to schools in the area at risk.

Vida Adu-Amankwa, proprietress of Bethelinter Academy, who spoke on behalf of the concerned citizens in the locality, appealed to the Chief Executive of Asokwa Municipal Assembly and other relevant authorities to fix the problem without delay.

“At least if traffic wardens should be deployed to control the traffic in the area in the morning and afternoon when the children are being dropped and picked, it would help us. In fact, good speed ramps need to be fixed to slow down wayward drivers that use the road,” she said at the official launch of the school's 10th anniversary.

She said that previous efforts to get the relevant authorities to address the problem yielded no positive results.

Ms Adu-Amankwa also urged Akwanuasa Gyimah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokwa to resolve the problems.

As part of the activities marking the 10th anniversary of the school, she said most of the children will on March 5, 2019 dress like Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ghana's ace investigate journalist to interview people.

Clean-up exercises will also be held at Gyinase and Ahinsan Estate.

There would also be a visit to the Oncology Department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where a donation will be made to the hospital.

---Daily Guide