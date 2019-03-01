At Least 10 Killed In Somalia Gunbattle: Security Officer

At least 10 people have been killed in an overnight battle in Somalia's capital Mogadishu that began with a car bombing, security officers told AFP on Friday, as sporadic shooting continued.

"More than 10 people have been killed," said Abdirahman Ali, a national security officer. "Rescue operations are still ongoing. The death toll may therefore be higher because there could be still bodies under the debris."

One Al-Shabaab fighter blew themselves up in the car bomb late on Thursday, while other fighters from the Al-Qaeda-linked group stormed inside a restaurant, where they were encircled by police. Fighting continues.

"There are still some armed men inside a building," police officer Ibrahim Mohamed said on Friday, as sporadic bursts of gunfire and grenade explosions could be heard. "Security forces are trying to storm the building."

Abdukadir Abdirahman, director of the Aamin Ambulance service, said that at least 60 people had been wounded.

Al-Shabaab insurgents said a suicide bomber from their group was responsible for the attack, in a bid to kill senior officials staying in the Maka Al-Mukarama hotel.

With AFP