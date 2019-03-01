The Ugly Tape & Vigilantism Scare: Can Akufo-Addo disband Vigilante Groups?

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

What's condemnable must be condemned and what's praiseworthy must be praised.

When issues speak for themselves and are mutually distinct, there's nothing like grey areas.

Call it bad if it's bad. And if it's ugly let's call it ugly. Else, you'll end up paying the ultimate price if you choose to glamourise it or make it look good.

Truth be told, there's nothing like grey area in what's purported to have come out from the mouth of National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman--- Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in a leaked tape that's sparked huge controversy in the West African nation of Ghana.

The ugly audio tape is understood to have been secretly recorded by a mole during a meeting at the NDCs headquarters in the aftermath of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

It's believed the party was planning strategies it will employ to capture power in the 2020 general elections.

Voices heard from the more than two-hour tape are said to be the chairman Mr. Ampofo and some leading members of the party.

And to say the least, it's worrying, distasteful and shameful.

Again, there's nothing fuzzy about the voice (s) heard in the tape and I don't think it's a matter that's open to or calls for interpretation..the voice therein is audible enough.

So, those of you who think the tape is doctored or massaged, must wake up and stop behaving like cocoons and think Ghana first.

Ineed, if we claim to be patriots and matriots let's demonstrate that and stop whitewashing tombs. It's about time we showed love to our country and demonstrated our allegiance to her. It shouldn't matter whether you belong to the NDC or the NPP.

So, I put this to you:--:

Where do you stand?

Which comes first to you-- your party or your country?

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is heard as saying the NDC will kidnap, assassinate, harass and demonise its opponents. The plot is also to make NPP unpopular and make Ghana appear unattractive and restless.

Good thing is the plot has been botched and we haven't hit the blind alley yet. Even though what erupted in the last few days appears apocalyptic pronouncement, one has to peer back and look at the history behind this phenomenon.

What's vigilantism?

It's said that vigilantism and vigilante ethos existed long before the word vigilante was introduced into the English language.

Historyy has it that there are conceptual and psychological parallels between the Dark Age and Medieval aristocratic custom of private war or vendetta and the modern vigilante philosophy.

Ours is political vigilantism.And one can trace its roots from the post-independence era.

It dates back perhaps in the early 1960's, the period Nkrumah's party---Convention Peaple's Party (CPP) ruled Ghana.

At the time the United Party (UP) then major opposition party, formed a vigilante group called the Action Troopers.

It basically came into being due to rising political violence against its members.

The UPists, felt compelled to protect their loyalists against Nkrumah's thugs--like the Young Pioneers.

The Fourth Republic

Since the birth of the Fourth Republic the country has seen an apparent increase in vigilante activity. The two major political parties-- the NPP and NDC have resorted to weaponsing these groups, raising grave concern among the populace.

And I fear its ramifications going forward.

What does this mean to our fledgling democracy? And can Akufo-Addo disband vigilantes?

Barely a week ago, President Akufo-Addo announced his plans to summon the two feuding factions, if you like to a negotiating table, ostensibly to agree on appropriate measures to bring an end to what he describes as 'worrying and unacceptable phenomenon.'

He even issued a fiat:

"If voluntary disbandment by the parties isn't feasible, then I will initiate legislation in the matter."

Now I am not sure if the president's own party will agree to this disbandment idea. And neither the NDC will feel obligated to do so.

"Oyaa suro oyaa". Isn't it? It's like the FBI spying on the KGB and vice versa.

The necessity to have these groups seemed to have known no bounds in recent times. Ironically, new groups are springing up like mushrooms. While the old guards are beefing up their prowess.They new ones include, the Lions, the Hawks and the Dragons. Those are NDC vigilantes. And they already have the Azorka Boys and others. The NPP on the other hand has-- the Invincible, the Delta, the Kandahar etc.

So this is how far we've come. And I think what has fueled this phenomenon in the past and to date is the trust issue each party has regarding the police's allegiance and intergrity.

Invariably, the party in opposition tends to blame the police for being on the side of government. And it's a fact.

The police council is made up of government's appointees and the IGP the head of the institution is also appointed by the president. That's the reality!

But how can this stop?

I think the solution is building powerful and strong institutions. Our institutions aren't strong and where they're found or seemed to be, we undermine them, hence the vicious cycle. Remember you can't eat your cake and have it back.

Another factor is lack of jobs for the youth.

I used to hold the view that that was the core problem leading to vigilantism. But I think that isnt the major factor. I believe vigilantism will be there jobs or no jobs. People are people it's hard to understand them at times.

However, the driving force of this menace is---politicians. Politicians have a way of fooling us. They buy our votes to disarm us. Take note,

most or many of our leaders are stubborn not because they were born so or chose to.

Fact is we the people have made them become stubborn.

Keep in mind if you raise a dog to bite it does just that. We idolise them, we pamper them and we provide them the ammunition to fool us.

Is alternative force foreseeable?

There are no angels in our body politicks.

And none of the parties involved in this brouhaha is innocent. Both NPP and NDC are the two evils that will vcontinue to rule us, (it seems) in as long as we remain partisan and can't see beyond because of our purblind eyes.

Obviously, there isn't alternative force.

A third party is needed, I strongly believe. It would help sanitise the political turf or atmosphere.

The question is:

Will the people buy into the third alternative idea? That remains to be observed and it's something i see in a billion miles away.

Resignation?

Meanwhile, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, NPP communication director has called on Mr. Ofosu Ampofo to resign as party chair of the NDC. He's prayed the matter must seriously be looked into.

" Until we get to the bottom of this matter this nation is not safe."

According to Mr. Asamoah the nation's commitment to the principles of freedom and justice cannot be toyed with.

"Our national commitment to the following principles is very important: Freedom, justice, probity and accountability. Assassination and kidnappings is not freedom..."

The principles that all powers of government spring from the sovereign will of the people is not to murder and kidnap your political opponents," he said.

Questions on my mind

Why do we love politics and hate ourselves?

Why do we kill our kinsmen because of politics?

What is it? Is it greed? Is it power?

Why is it so?

Why do we choose violence over peace.

Why do we hatch a plot to make lives unbearable. Of course, why has a long tail.