U/E/R: Only One Ambulance Running Emergencies Worn Out

The Ghana National Ambulance Service office in the Upper East region is appealing for more vehicles as the only vehicle running emergencies is worn out.

According to them, the situation is negatively affecting quality service delivery particularly the accident cases and referrals to healthcare facilities outside the region.

Upper East Regional Administrator of the Ghana National Ambulance Service, Ali Baba Awuni disclosed this when the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu paid a two-day working visit to the region.

Out of seven ambulances in the region, six have broken down for months ago leaving only one ambulance serving the entire region.

He appealed to the government to help put the faulty vehicles on road.

“Unfortunately, we started with one vehicle and went up to seven vehicles positioned at Sandema, Navrongo, Chiana, Bolga, Tongo, Zebilla and Garu. As we speak, Garu, Zebilla, Navrongo, Sandema, Tongo, Chiana are all grounded. The only vehicle working now is the Bolga ambulance and this is affecting our response to urgent accident cases and referral of emergency cases outside the region for treatment”.

Mr. Awuni said, the situation is hindering swift response to emergency cases in the region and thus needs attention to save lives.

He appealed to corporate bodies and government to come to their aid to put the broken-down vehicles back on road.

For his part, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu assured that every municipal and district will receive an ambulance by June this year, 2019.

He added that the government will within the year procure more ambulances to improve service delivery.

“We are buying 275 ambulances for every district and municipality. We have finished with the procurement and we are anticipating that we will get these ambulances into the country but through clearance, registration and insurance, latest by May/June every district and municipal will receive an ambulance.”

“ We are also trying to procure 100 more ambulances within the year so that, some areas where we have concentration over needs will not have only one ambulance but might get a few more to further enhance service delivery,” he added.

