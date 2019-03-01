PCD GRATEFUL TO PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO FOR ELEVATING HON. BARBARA OTENG-GYASI AS SUBSTANTIVE MINISTER IN CHARGE OF TOURISM, CULTURE, AND ARTS.

01-03-2019.

The leadership of Prestea Communicators for Development, PCD, a registered civil society group based in Prestea wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for once again, honouring the people of Prestea Huni-Valley by elevating their MP, from the position of Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to the position of substantive Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, after the Presidents major reshuffle yesterday, 28/02/2019.

We at Prestea Communicators for Development were never surprised over the elevation, having closely followed our MP for the past two years as Lands and Natural Resource Deputy Minister.

We were aware of how she stood on her grounds in the trying times after the ban on small scale mining was implemented. We remember, at one of her visits in Prestea, her constituents nearly hooted at her, but she still humbly got down and explained things to them and they later thanked her, because they had been misinformed. We know how she spearheaded the revival of AngloGold Ashanti with “Workaholic” Hon. John Peter Amewu and that of Prestea Sankofa Gold, which will soon bounce back.

We know how she spearheaded for the opening of Mineral Commission sub-office in Prestea Huni-Valley and her strives in Oil Palm Alternative Livelihood Project.

In addition to her work, her touch with Constituency issues are superb.. She donated Incubator to Prestea Government Hospital, Building Children Ward for the Hospital, Renovated Aboso Health Centre, Refurnished St. Augustine SHS Science Laboratory, Lobbied for 12-Unit Classrooms for Huni-Valley SHS, the building of new Ultra Morden Science Laboratory for Prestea SHTS, Lobbied for Prestea Inner City Road construction which will start soon, donation of over 10 motor-bikes to GES and GHS, and so many interventions within two years of her leadership.

With all these and other, we aren't surprised about her elevation, but, will indeed be grateful to the President, and the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, the Digital Man for the honour done to the Chiefs and people of Prestea Huni-Valley.

We also commend Hon. Catherine Afeku for her good works done at the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and congratulates her on her new appointment as a Minister of State. We also thank the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Kwaku Asoma Kyeremeh for working cordially with our MP until her new appointment.

We are also grateful to the people of Ghana, and we are of the hope our MP will work hard to befit the confidence the President has in her.

Signed

COMRADE FRANCIS ESHUN

PRESIDENT