Are Ghanaians Difficult People Or The Leaders That Are Not Good?

The way many Ghanaians hate their fellow Ghanaians, including their former leaders, will always be an opportunity for the developed world to do similar things to Africans. Is Ghana a difficult country? Why are many Ghanaians insulting their leaders all the time?

Last year, during a meeting, President Donald Trump referred to African countries, Haiti and El Salvador as "shithole" nations. The 55-nation African Union said the remarks were clearly racist, while Botswana's government called Trump's comment reprehensible and racist. Yet, many African countries, including Ghana continue to insult their ex-leaders and the current president.

The question is: if Ghanaians are calling their former leaders’ names worse than the ‘reference of a shithole nation, why many were angry with Donald Trump?’ Recently, I posted an article on ModernGhana news site entitled “Two Mistakes That Have Given Nana Akufo Addo International Recognition.” https://bit.ly/2BTjb8A

It was an article based on facts, without any insult to the president; yet, there was a comment from someone who said, “This is what you can write about your president? Stupid fool, this is not gonna affect the president but, the entire nation. Destroying the president to the world is like destroying the whole nation.”

I replied the one by saying: “This is the problem with stupid Ghanaians such as Owoahene, they can't stand the truth. You are the stupid the reason you can't even write your real name. In the first place, your president is the only person who has 110 ministers and copied American leaders’ speeches. What's wrong with my article?

Yet, that Ghanaian who wasn’t happy of what I wrote has no guts or brain to protest or comment against insults directed to the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama. Just read, the Ghanaians papers, including ModernGhana, and you’ll be shocked to read names, insults, and derogatory comments against the ex-Ghanaian leader, yet Africans often accuse the white man of being racist.

According to history, civilization began in Africa, but sometimes, I doubt if this history carries any truth because Africa is the most backward continent in the world, yet people are not ready to change their ways or outrageous character. Hypocrisy, corruption, nepotism, tribalism, and hatred, are what Africa stands for.

When it comes to hypocrisy, I can say with confidence that about 65% of Ghanaians are pure hypocrites. Many don’t read before passing comments. I shared my experience in an article captioned “Why Travelling To Ghana Scares Me To Death,’ after losing 10,000 Euros I invested in Ghana due to a fraudulent chief who sold the land to someone else.

The article didn’t generate many comments on ‘ModernGhana’ but 55 comments on ‘GhanaWeb.’ After going through the comments, I was shocked to read what some Ghanaians wrote. Under some of my articles, some people have used my name – Joel Savage, like the commenter, even though, I hardly visit ‘Ghanaweb. Why do many Ghanaians behave in that way?

In Europe, the life of a Ghanaian is not different from a Ghanaian at home. You'll do everything for them, assist them financially, yet a time will come you may regret helping Ghanaians. Like some in Ghana, Ghanaians in Europe don't appreciate anything. They are really ungrateful, yet every foreigner speaks of good hospitality in Ghana.

To find the truth behind Aids and Ebola as biological weapons, I travelled to see one of Holland’s best scientists, former Professor Johan Van Dongen, then later, went to Germany to see Dr. Wolff Geisler, who has also written books about Aids, Ebola and other man-made diseases.

The two in medical professions don’t know each other, yet the documents they gave me all point finger on the US government for creating the biological weapons Aids and Ebola to depopulate the rapid population growth of Africa, destabilize the economy and take control over Africa’s rich resources.

Yet, when I started publishing the truth behind Aids and Ebola on ModernGhana news site, many people including Ghanaians attacked and insulted me. What kind of hypocrisy is that and how do Africans expect Africa to grow if they maintain such an ugly attitude?

Foreign diplomats, including America, continue to surround Africa, taking pictures with African leaders with beautiful smiles. Do African leaders think foreign powers like them because they are black or Africans? It’s because of what they desperately need in Africa, the rich resources; they show that false smile and love to African leaders.

They say the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome originate from Africa. Has any intelligent African leader asked the US government: Why thousands of African-Americans haven’t been to Africa before after slavery, yet the disease Aids, has drastically affected both original Africans and African-Americans in the same manner?

How do we expect Africa to move forward if the continent is under leaders more interested in financial assistance from the US government than the welfare and health of its citizens?

Respect is given to those who respect themselves, therefore, if Ghana wants to be respected those that keep insulting their leaders must put an end to it. The 'Freedom And Justice," on Ghana's coat of arms doesn't mean our former leaders deserve derogatory names such as "Julo Jato or Ogwanfunu."