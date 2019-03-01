Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
55 minutes ago

PHV Constituency Electoral Area Coordinators Congratulate MP

By Desmond Nana Osei
On 7th December 2016, Ghanaians went to the polls to elect leaders to lead the country (President and MPs)

Ghanaians gave the mandate to H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as President and the people of the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency also gave the mandate to Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi.

The eloquent, affable, courageous and hard-working Member of Parliament was given a Deputy Ministerial appointment and after two years of hard work, she has been designated to lead the Tourism and Creative Arts Ministry.

The Electoral Area Coordinators of the Prestea Huni Valley (PHV) Constituency being the bridge between the Constituency and the various Electoral Areas are very proud of you and will continue to support and work hand in hand with you.

Knowing your capabilities, we have the utmost belief that you will impress the vetting committee so that our dream of you becoming a substantive minister will be a reality.

Accept our congratulations.

Signed

Thomas Yaw Enyam

Secretary, PHVC Electoral Area Coordinators Association

