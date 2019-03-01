East Legon Police Chief Caims He was Sidelined ‘Shocking’ – Kwesi Ofori

The Director of Operations of the Accra Regional Police Service, Chief Superintendent Kwasi Ofori has expressed shock the testimony of the East Legon police commander, DSP George Lysander Asare that he was sidelined during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections.

According to him, Mr. Lysander Asare was present during a security briefing the evening before the by-election, which was held on January 31, 2019.

DSP George Lysander Asare had told the Justice Emile Short commission of inquiry earlier that he was excluded from the election security operations.

“I asked Chief Supt. Kwesi Ofori, the one in charge of Accra Regional operations as to why my name was not part of the task force group and he told me I shouldn't worry….They [Accra Regional command] are in charge and even my car, they asked me to bring it to Accra region… [In] our work, you can't challenge authority like that,” he said.

But Chief Supt. Kwesi Ofori in his testimony discounted the claim, noting that the operational order from the Airport Divisional Police, under which DSP Lysander Asare serves, included DSP Asare.

“The regional commander is responsible for the Accra region and an operational order has been put in place. Page 3 directs that the divisional commander should deploy him [DSP Lysander Asare] among others. He serves under the divisional commander, Airport division [so] he cannot say he is not aware [of his role]. “My good friend Asare, whom I've known for nearly two decades, may not be right… Yes I was surprised when he mentioned before this serious commission that he was left out. I am surprised,” SP Kwesi Ofori told the commission.” “He was at the briefing on the 30th [January] for the joint briefing and he took part plus the other 45 officers that came on board.”

According to DSP Kwesi Ofori, said he worked with DSP Lysander Asare on the day of the polls especially to calm down tensions around the residence of the NDC parliamentary candidate, Delali Brempong.

He further noted that he might be required to appear before the regional police commander to explain his claim that he was sidelined on the day.

“Instructions need to be heeded to and be carried out. I believe that he is accountable based on this instruction. That day, I saw him a couple of times. Even at the candidate’s house, he was part of my team that entered the house, and when we tried to dialogue to water down the tension, he was with us. I saw him on duty.” “In line with service rules and regulations, he needs to appear before the regional commander and any person so empowered to deal with the issue.”

