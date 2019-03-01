GIJ To Launch 60th Anniversary Today 1st March 2019

The Ghana Institute of journalism is set to launch its 60th Anniversary Celebration today 1st March 2019, 10 am at the forecourt of the institute in Osu, Accra.

The celebration which is aimed at connecting alumni, students, corporate Ghana, numerous friends and supporters is with theme GIJ: Celebrating Our Past, Inspiring Our Future.

The 60th Anniversary celebrations will feature activities through to October 2019 including exhibitions, public lectures and an academic conference, health walk, fundraising events, and culminate in October with an alumni homecoming, grand durbar, and gala.

The institute will also launch both a Digital Media Hub project and a GHS100 million endowment fund at the event.

According to the Rector of the institute, Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo,

“The purpose is to solicit funds and also to leverage earnings from the endowment fund to build an international Digital Media Hub and establish a global standard program that matches the best programs in journalism and communication education worldwide.”

He explained that the digital facilities and program resources will enable GIJ produce communication stars who possess competence and talent equivalent to what can be found anywhere in the world.

“It is time for Ghana, and Africa, to tell our own stories on the world stage,” He said

Endowment Fund and Digital Media Hub Project

GIJ is pursuing an ambitious plan to establish a world-class Digital Media Hub that will provide leading-edge technology to serve local and international students, faculty, and professionals. The Hub will be equipped with digital media departments such as Research and E-library, as well as centres for digital audio-visual, online news and current affairs, graphics and adverts design, and digital print production.

Also, Proceeds from the GHS100 million Endowment Fund will help the Institute set up a program that meets global standards in practical training to equip talented students and professional journalists with superior writing and analytical skills and a solid knowledge base so they can address complex national and international issues adequately.

About GIJ

GIJ was established in October 1959 as the first school of journalism in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Institute for six-decades now has focused on journalism and communication education and is credited with producing the majority of media professionals, corporate communicators, advertising and public relations practitioners in Ghana.