Scanad, Ogilvy Ghana Merged

Ogilvy Ghana and Scanad Ghana, two subsidiaries of WPP Scan group is now integrated. WPP Scangroup is a subsidiary of WPP, a global creative transformation company with operations in Ghana.

The Group made the announcement of the integration of the two companies recently, saying the move is in line with its strategy of reinforcing its capabilities in key markets worldwide for accelerated growth.

Group Chairman of Ogilvy Ghana and Scanad Ghana, Reginald Laryea, commenting on the move, indicated that “The only constant in our business is changing. Change to enrich service to clients, change to adapt to our evolving environment, change to help grow our people and change to improve our work product. As we begin this integration we are confident it’s the best thing for our clients, people and business to thrive successfully in our dynamic world.”

Both companies, DGN Online gathered, will remain operational under the leadership of Akua Owusu-Nartey, Regional Managing Director.

Mathieu Plassard, Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy Africa said: “Our decision to integrate the two agencies is driven by our quest to reinforce our capabilities and our commitment to deliver even stronger integrated marketing communication solutions to our Clients in the region, we are bringing together the best of both worlds.”

Sandeep Madan, the Chief Executive Officer of Scanad Africa observed that “we are combining the best talents & creative capability to help drive business growth for our clients. I am confident that with the combined capability, this unit will drive excellence in delivering solutions to our clients' business challenges.”

WPP Scangroup leadership believes they have a major opportunity to take their Ghana business to higher levels of success.

The combined entity will provide the West Africa sub-region a formidable creative hub delivering the best advertising, digital, public relations and media buying capabilities in a constantly evolving industry.

The integration process has started and it will be in full motion by March 1, 2019.

—Daily Guide