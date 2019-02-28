Political Interference Blocking Police From Cracking Down On Vigilantes - DSP Kwasi Ofori

The Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), DSP Kwasi Ofori, has stated that the service is facing difficulties in cracking down on the various vigilante groups due to political interferences.

He was testifying on Thursday in Accra before the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident.

The police chief mentioned the Kandahar Boys, Azorka Boys, the Hawks, among others, as being the vigilante groups the police have had to deal with in recent times.

According to him, each time a police officer effects an arrest of a vigilante group, they are called by politicians whose party the vigilantes are linked to apparently to have them released.

He urged “the political class” to take a second look at the vigilantism menace.

It was his opinion that vigilantism would not help the country and so should not be allowed to persist.

Source: Daily Guide