NGO Moves To Tackle BECE Failures

As I Grow (AIG) an NGO based in Larteh in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern region has organized a one-day educational workshop for JHS final year students in the Larteh Circuit.

Based on poor results of candidates at BECE in the municipality and Ghana as a whole, the organization under its priority areas of interventions in education, organized workshop for all candidates in the Larteh- Akuapem circuit, precisely Anglican J.H.S, Methodist J.H.S, Roman Catholic J.H.S and Presbyterian J.H.S. with the theme “Every result counts”.

Speaking in an interview with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of As I Grow, Mr. Debrah Bekoe Isaac said the aim of the workshop is to groom the youth holistically to answer questions appropriately in the up-coming BECE exams.

“Most of the students are good but lack the technical know-how in answering questions leading to failure in their final examination”

“Most of the youth who are now into drugs, social vices and other unacceptable behaviors in our communities are as a result of failures in their final examination, the devil finds work for the idle hands,” he said

“Our investigations showed that most of the students do not know the requirements by the examination body in terms of answering questions”

He revealed that their surveys also showed that most of the teenage girls who get pregnant in rural communities are those who could not make it to the secondary schools due to failure in their final examination.

He thus called on the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service to liaise with WAEC to ensure adequate preparation of candidates ahead of the final examination.

He asured that his organization will do their best to help candidates both in the Junior High schools and Senior High schools every year to enhance performances in their final examination.

Calling on government, individuals and other organizations to come in and support AS I GROW.

---AsempaNews