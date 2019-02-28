NGO Laments Poor BECE Results In The Eastern Region

As I Grow, a Non-Governmental Organization, one of the fastest growing NGOs in Ghana based in larteh in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region of Ghana has organized an outstanding workshop for 169 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Larteh Circuit.

The workshop aimed at reducing the continuous abysmal performance of pupils in public schools in the Basic Education Certificate Examination in the region.

The workshop which was under the theme “Every result counts" brought together examiners from the West Africa Examination Certificate (WAEC) who thought the student through how to read and understand questions, answer questions, use of key words, use of correct approaches and examination rules in five subject areas including Mathematics, English Language, Integrated Science, Social studies, and ICT.

Speaking to thepressradio.com correspondent, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Debrah Bekoe Isaac said the main aim of the Organization is to develop the youth both intrinsically and extrinsically. And this can be done by developing their minds first. He said most of the students are good but lack the technical know-how in answering questions thus massive failure in their final examination.

He added that most of the youth who are now into drugs, social vices and other unacceptable behaviors in our communities are as a result of failures in their final Examination. As the saying goes, “the devil finds work for the idle hands". He went on to say that their investigations and surveys show that most of the teenage girls who get pregnant in the rural communities are those who could not make it to the secondary schools due to failure in their final examination.

Hence, the organization will do their best to support these candidates to prevent these failures.

He called on the ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service to liaise with WAEC to ensure smooth preparation of candidates. He made this appeal since their investigations showed that most of the students do not know the requirements by the examination body in terms of answering questions.

He also appealed to teachers to contact the WAEC offices for information so as to enhance their teaching and delivery. He promised that the organization will do it best to help candidates both in the Junior High schools and Senior High schools every year to facilitate their performances in their final examination. He called on the government, individuals and other organizations to come in and AS I GROW since it calls for much expenditure in undertaking such programs.