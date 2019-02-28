6 Ministers Named For New Regions

President Akufo-Addo, has re-assigned some Regional Ministers and their deputies whose jurisdictions were affected following the creation of six new regions.

A statement signed Thursday, February 28, by Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said changes take immediate effect.

The new regions -Western North, Ahafo, Bono East, Ahafo, Oti, North East and Savanna- which were carved out of four existing regions, came into existence early this month following the public presentation of the Constitutional Instrument (C.I) to their respective traditional and opinion leaders at separate functions at the forecourt of the Flagstaff House.

In the new appointments, the Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani Municipality, Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, is the Minister-designate for Bono Region while Member of Parliament for Jaman North constituency, Siaka Stevens, has been appointed the Deputy Minister-designate for the region.

For the Bono East Region, Member of Parliament for Atebubu/Amantin constituency, Kofi Amoakohene, has been appointed the Minister-designate with the Deputy Minister for Bono Region (former Brong Ahafo Region) who is also the MP Techiman North, Martin Oti Gyarko, being named as the Deputy Minister for the region.

The release further named Minister for former Brong Ahafo Region, Evans Opoku Bobie, also MP for Asunafo North constituency as to head the Ahafo Region while Tano South MP, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, is the Deputy Minister-designate.

Below is the rest of the appointments made to the new regions as well as the changes in the existing four regions:

Salifu Adam Braimah, Member of Parliament for Salaga South, is the Minister-designate for Savannah Region. Samuel Yeyu Tika, former parliamentary candidate for Mankarigu Daboya constituency, is the Deputy Minister-designate for the Savannah Region;

Solomon Namliit Boar, Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu constituency and former Deputy Minister for Northern Region, is the Ministerdesignate for North East Region. Tahiru Tia Ahmed, an educationist from Gambaga, is the Deputy Minister-designate for North East Region;

John Benam, former Member of Parliament for Zabzugu constituency, is the Deputy Minister-designate for Northern Region. Hon. Salifu Saeed remains the Minister for Northern Region;

Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Member of Parliament for Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai constituency and former Deputy Minister for Health, is the Minister-designate for Western North Region. Hon. Alex Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra constituency, is the Deputy Minister-designate for Western North Region;

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Member of Parliament for Takoradi constituency and former Deputy Minister for Aviation, is the Minister-designate for Western Region. Hon. Eugenia Gifty Kusi remains Deputy Minister for Western Region;

Mr. Johnson Avuletey is the Deputy Minister-designate for Volta Region. Dr. Archibald Letsa remains Minister for Volta Region; and

Kwasi Owusu Yeboah, Ghana’s Ambassador to the Togolese Republic, is the Minister-designate for the Oti Region. Maxwell Blagodzi, the former Deputy Minister for Volta Region, is the Deputy Minister for Oti Region.

The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the Regional Ministers-designate and Regional deputy Ministers-designate to enable them assume their respective offices promptly, in order to begin and accelerate the establishment of the new regions, the statement indicated.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com