Gov’t Denies Bugging Into NDC Office

The government has rejected claims that it bugged into the offices of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi who made the allegation following the circulation of recordings from a meeting allegedly involving his party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ampofo and other members said that government is engaged in “illegal espionage.”

“We know the government is engaged in illegal espionage activities in this country; employing state resources and the national security apparatus to spy on political opponents,” said Mr. Gyamfi.

However, addressing a press conference in Accra today [Thursday], Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the allegations are false and distasteful.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah indicated that “it is not the policy or practice of the government of Ghana, to illegally interfere with the privacy or communication of persons in Ghana.”

“To do so will be an infringement on the constitutional provisions of privacy. Government, therefore, finds it distasteful that the said party chooses to bring the name of the state into disrepute in its attempt to respond to queries about the validity and origins of the said conversation,” he added.

The Minister believes “the practice of accusing the state and seeking to portray to the global community of democratic watchers that the state is involved in some illegality” is “unpatriotic and has the potential to undermine the growing respect that Ghana has for its resilient democracy and respect for the rule of law.”

He stated categorically that government had not bugged the offices of opposition NDC as suggested.

“While the Akufo-Addo administration cannot speak for past administrations including the immediate past NDC administration, this immediate administration has not bugged the offices of political parties, its key actors, individuals and organisations for that matter.”

He also said government has tasked the Police Service to investigate the case and bring the culprits to book.

In the audio, a voice believed to be that of Mr Ofosu Ampofo is heard telling party communicators to take the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to the cleaners.

He is also heard saying he endorses verbal attacks on the Peace Council Chairman, Professor Emmanuel Asante.

All this is in the wake of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, which is currently being probed by a Commission of Inquiry.

The Criminal Investigation Department has already invited Mr. Ofosu Ampofo over the alleged leaked recording.

