Ayawaso Violence Has Never Happened In The History Of Ghana - House Of Chiefs Worried

The National House of Chiefs says it will soon present a document on how to end election-related violence in the country to the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry.

The House says it is concerned about the number of election-related violence recorded in Ghana's history following the violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, said this during the House's first general meeting of the year in Kumasi.

“What happened at Ayawaso has not happened in the history of this country so we are worried about how much violence one election and therefore consequences if such violence is carried into next year's elections.”

Togbe Afede also said selfishness in elections does not augur well for the maintenance of peace, stability and development of the country, adding that there is the need for Ghanaians to demonstrate a commitment to the country and contribute to ensuring that there is fairness in the conduct of elections.

“Cheating in elections is not the preserve of those in government, but involves those in opposition as well, if everybody tries to cheat there would be lawlessness in the country”, he said.

The NHC President, who is also Paramount of Ho Asogli, appealed to politicians to focus on things that provide the right foundation for the development of the people.

They must create jobs for the unemployed youth to enhance their living standards so that they don't find violent means to survive and cause violence.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani | citinewsroom.com | Ghana | with additional files from GNA