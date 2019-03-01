“... I continue to be in awe of the inability of these people to think and come up with new insults. So I'm ugly. Okay. I have heard. What next?,” Nana Ama Agyemang Asante of Citi Fm responded to someone who called her an ugly feminist journalist.
What's next?, she asked, as if to incite people to insult her again. Has that worked? Well, not from this tweet.
According to her, she continues to be in awe of the inability of these people to think and come up with new insults.
Will that change when someone comes up with a new insult? Perhaps yes. But what point would it prove? It would prove that such a person is far more interested in coming up with new ideas that would tear down rather than ideas that would build people up.
“Let's Abuse Nana Ama Asante Till She Deletes Her Twitter Account”
