Fix Low Morale, Accommodation Problems At GAF

On Friday 22 Feb 2019, the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), was reported to have commissioned a fleet of buses and pick-ups for the GAF. Ordinarily, this should not be any news.

However, for a non-performing govt, it's appropriate not to place the gesture in isolation but within the totality of other developments that should rather be of concern.

These include low morale amongst the rank and file due to insecurity in the country, the preference of party foot soldiers (INVISIBLE and DELTA FORCES), lack of meritocracy in postings, promotions and appointments, nepotism and the apparent collapse of support for peace keeping operations.

Reliable sources has revealed that there is unprecedented low morale and despondency amongst several officers, men, and women due to unresolved challenges.

Peacekeeping operations have become an alternative source of "financial cushion" for most soldiers, their families, and dependents. The sense of pride and accomplishment associated with returning troops is infectious. It is also an area of great pride, not only to personnel of the GAF but to the country and the international community due to the high standards exhibited by Ghanaian troops on various peacekeeping operations around the globe.

Over 60 years of remarkable achievements have endeared Ghanaian troops who have been engaged in peacekeeping - from genocide ravaged places in the Far East and Africa. In time past, Troop Contributing Countries (TCC) provided a reasonable amount of equipment prior to deployment. The UN system, under what was described as Wet Lease, provided most of the logistic and administrative support for troops in the respective theatres.

Under the current Dry Lease arrangements preferred by the UN, TCC are required to provide all materiel, except for items such as fuel. Unfortunately, even though GAF now subscribes fully to the Dry Lease, the standard expected has fallen below the average. Reports reveal that the Contingents in most of the theatres have FAILED Contingent Owned Equipment (COE) inspections in the last six months due to substantial deterioration of equipment. Consequently, the UN has threatened the "expulsion" of the Contingents in theatres such as MONUSCO (DR CONGO), UNMISS (SOUTH SUDAN), and UNIFIL (LEBANON).

Some reports suggest that this is one of the reasons for the delays in the rotation of the Contingents whose Tour of Duty has elapsed or about to.

Lack of Meritocracy and Nepotism.

The level of nepotism exhibited in postings, promotions and appointments and recruitment has generated considerable unease. The conundrum of "Family and Friends" have been convulsive. Several sources have revealed that the way and manner recruitment is being conducted would leave huge scars in the level of professionalism, loyalty and commitment in the next 10 - 15 years, due largely to nepotism.

Unfortunately, the Military High Command has become helpless in exercising any authority or credible stand in ensuring that this important aspects of human resource management are done efficiently and effectively. If care is not taken, the situation may degenerate to open apathy and or defiance.

The situation needs better strategic vision and thinking until the current despair in the GAF slide into a bottomless pit.

Article By Yaw Dotse