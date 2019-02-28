10 Basic Schools Selected For “Get Caught Reading Competition

The establishment of Literacy Ambassadors Ghana (LAG) as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) is a wakeup call to the literacy crisis that affects Basic School Pupils in our country Ghana.

Good literacy skills are essential for improving people’s lives and promoting strong and sustainable economic growth in Ghana.

Developing strong skills in literacy is critical to a child’s success in early learning and beyond.

Literacy gives power to the individual to develop capacities for reflection, critique, empathy and is core to personal well-being.

Reading is the key to learning and as part of LAG’s efforts towards inspiring life of reading and promoting a reading culture among the citizenry especially among basic school pupils, ten (10) basic schools were selected to start the "Get Caught Reading Competition" starting tomorrow 1st March 2019.

This will be the beginning of our national "Get Caught Reading Competition" project for all basic schools up to Senior High in the country because it was successfully piloted at Wudoaba Basic School and Ziavi Lume Methodist Junior High School last year.

As it stands now, issues of school pupils inability to read is at an alarmed state in almost all schools across the country.

Get Caught Reading, is one of the strategies in inculcating and promoting the culture of reading among learners.

This is because; we are committed to fostering and inspiring the love of reading among children through great initiatives and programs.

The selected schools are as follows:

Kpoanyigba EP Junior High School- Ho Bankoe. Ho Municipal-Volta Region Ho Kpodzi Basic A. Ho Municipal-Volta Region Mfranor D/A JHS Ayensuano District, Eastern Region. Adukrom Methodist Primary / SPED Okere District -Eastern Region. Nagboo Junior High School, Nalerigu North East Region. Sepenukope R.C. Basic School,Ketu South-Volta Region. Dotobaa MA JHS, Nkoranza South-Bono East Region. St. Augustine’s School Complex, Amenfi East-Western Region. Radiant DA Basic School. Ajumako Enyan-Essiam - Central Region. Somanya Methodist JHS, Yilo Krobo Municipal - Eastern Region.

After the draw, the winners in the various schools will be given storybooks, exercise books, pens, pencils, a mathematical set, pencils, erasers etc.

It is, however, very important to note that, for this initiative to effectively work in the various schools across the country, then it means a lot of stakeholders must support us with some of the items to be used in rewarding the winners.

As a foundation, we are committed to sweeping away the saying that, if you want to hide something from the Black Man then put it in a book.

Together, we will shape and change the future of education in Ghana.

A reading nation is a winning nation.