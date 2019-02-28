iSpace Foundation Launches Gender-Based Violence Project

iSpace Foundation has launched its maiden Gender Based Project (GBV) at its office at Spintex with the aim to use IT solutions to curb the spate of Gender-related issues in Ghana.

The project which is aimed at supporting NGO’s and CSO’s to come up with Technological and Innovative ways of solving Issues regarding violence against women while creating a sustainable and safer space for women was graced by the National Coordinator for DOVVSU, Superintendent Evelyn Borbor Kuglemu.

Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator for DOVVSU indicated that “Government is always ready to partner this laudable initiative by ISpace Foundation to ensure that gender-based violence is brought to its barest minimum and possibly eradicated”.

According to her, a report by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit in 2000 and 2013 did indicate that 177,840 cases were reported on rape, incest, and child marriage. In this regard, the organisation and its various stakeholders have joined hands together to positively and tirelessly fight against gender-based violence within this country and even beyond.

Projects Manager for iSpace Foundation, Monique Gyenfi also revealed that the goal of the project is to ensure that persons be it victims and survivors of gender-based violence, as well as trauma experts, lawyers, doctors and anyone who is passionate about gender based violence, are put on a platform to facilitate the fight against gender-based violence.

She subsequently called on other stakeholders and other private organization to put all hands on deck towards the eradication of Gender-Based Violence. iSpace Foundation is an NGO which doubles as a tech hub offering website development, coding, and other tech-related activities.