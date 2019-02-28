CGIA Aims To Transform The Ghanaian Finance Sector

Having grown their membership base rapidly in recent years, CGIA Charter Holders in Ghana are now looking to ensure the CGIA community plays a pivotal role in the finance community across Ghana and the wider region. Their common goal is to develop one of the most robust finance communities in the region.

According to Mr Benjamin Kofi Quansah, CGIA, President of the Governing Board of CGIA Network Ghana, “As a Network, we are committed to promoting the values represented by the CGIA Institute designation, providing continuing education, supporting all CGIA members, candidates, and students, and upholding the highest standards of knowledge, professionalism, and integrity in the finance and investment management landscape in Ghana.

Alexander Nikoi Ashie, CGIA, the treasurer of the CGIA Network Ghana also stated that, We have a close relationship with the Finance and Investment professional community. Knowing that we are supporting and being supported by like-minded and such innovative partners, it fills us with confidence that we will have a real impact in upskilling the Finance and Investment community in Ghana, which we know will have a significant impact on the future economic growth of our dearly beloved country and therefore the region as a whole.

The CGIA Network Ghana is a member of the CGIA Institute approved in 2018 to be one of the various global networks of the Institute.

The CGIA Institute is a globally recognized professional body of finance and investment professionals setting global standards for ethical investment practices for the finance and investment management industry.

The Institute provides the Chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA®) designation and the CGIA Foundational Program (CFP®) Certificate.

The CGIA Institute is headquartered in New York, USA

Source: CGIA Network Ghana