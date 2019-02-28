Abrepo: Angry Youth Block Roads, Demonstrate Over Accidents

Some youth in Abrepo in the Kumasi metropolis have demonstrated against recent killings of residents by speeding drivers on the highway, by blocking the road and burning of tyres.

This, according to them, was in protest against the non-availability of zebra crossings and road rumps to check speed of vehicles to prevent knocking down of pedestrians.

The protest comes in the wake of three people, including a pregnant woman in labour, who were killed by a speeding vehicle on Thursday morning, when crossing the road.

The Abrepo highway is a newly reconstructed road with an asphalt overlay, making motorists have their ways in speeding because of its smoothness straight course.

The pregnant woman, Forstina, 40, and her mother, Abena Antwea, were crossing the road to catch a car to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) when an over speeding vehicle crashed and killed them instantly.

Otec News’ reporter, Akwasi Acheampong, who was at the scene said the angry youth blocked the road, burnt tyres and chanting war song, amidst demand from the city authorities to mark the road.

“We are grateful to the city authorities for reconstructing the road but it lacks road rumps and zebra crossing to prevent accidents and protects the residents. Until these are done we demonstrate till our demands are met,” a resident said.

“We have been victims of knocking down by vehicle far too long. Crossing the road has been a problem for us, one can wait for about ten minutes before crossing because the over speeding drivers will not stop for you to cross. All these are due to unavailability of road markings,” another person also told Akwasi Acheampong.

The suspect is on the run and the Police have conveyed the bodies of the victims to the morgue.

Source: otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah