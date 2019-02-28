Ghanaian Community In Strasbourg, France Bereaved

The Ghanaian community of Strasbourg- France as well as the Association of Concerned Ghanaians in Europe for Human Rights, Democratic Governance and Peace Initiatives for Africa (A.C.G.I.E.) are saddened by the sudden death of

Mr. Kofi AMOA-KYEI

This occurred at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi on 27th February 2019 after a very short illness.

Mr. AMOA-KYEI left behind a wife Felicia, 3 children Gloria, Emmanuel & Collins as well as a grandson Matthew.

Mr. AMOA-KYEI was an Entrepreneur, community leader Human Right Activist, Geo-politician, founder and chairman of Council of Elders of NPP Strasbourg chapter, NPP France Branch.

He was humble, Brilliant, deeply principled and courageous. He hails from a family and town of entrepreneurs WIAMOASE in the Ashanti Region.

As we celebrate the life of a tireless advocate for inalienable rights of all people and for equality as a global civil society activist, The President of the Association of Concerned Ghanaians in Europe for Human Rights, Democratic Governance and Peace Initiatives for Africa (A.C.G.I.E.) on behalf of its membership join the family in mourning a departed founding human right and Geo-politician.

May the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace.

Frederick A. ADDO

President,

Association of Concerned Ghanaians in Europe for Human Rights, Democratic Governance and Peace Initiatives for Africa (A.C.G.I.E.)

[email protected]