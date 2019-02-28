Gov't Promises To Construct 3 Modern Flats For Each Constituency

Samuel Atta Akyea

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, has told parliament that the government, through the Ministry will construct at least three modern flats with various amenities in the 275 constituencies of the country which will be christened, 'Akufo-Addo' flats.

He said the provision of the flats would provide accommodation for people living in the constituencies and also help beautify the rural areas

The Minister made the revelation yesterday when he was contributing to the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by the President last Thursday in Parliament.

According to the Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, the Akufo-Addo government will complete all the affordable housing projects to enable ordinary Ghanaians have access to affordable accommodation across the country.

The minister explained that the 2019 Budget Statement has also made provision for the construction of 200,000 housing units and database of local and foreign developers had been created to help make the policy a reality.

“There are well-intentioned projects that end up pricing out the low-income earners who are supposed to be the beneficiaries, and the government is working to launch a GH₵1 billion Housing Fund that would target low-income-earners.”

Mr. Atta Akyea also indicated that Nima in Accra, which is a major slum area, will be regenerated by transforming the place into a well-laid out residential area with amenities such as modern toilets.

“Government will continue with other housing projects for the police, Ghana Armed Forces and government workers across the country through agencies like State Housing Corporation.”

He said the government will also ensure that the coastal towns affected by tidal waves and sea erosion are protected.

Source: Daily Guide