8 minutes ago | General News

Social Work Department Of University Of Ghana Partners Nkosuo Initiative

By Modern Ghana
Nkosuo Initiative is a Ghanaian NGO with the focus of creating systems to boost Local Economic Development (LED) for socially, economically and politically disadvantaged groups including women and youth in rural areas and informal settlements in the West African Subregion.

University of Ghana's Department of Social work has partnered Nkosuo Initiative's Trotor Orphanage project and have listed the orphanage as one of the institutions where their students will undertake their field work, at least, 2 months in a year.

The administration of the orphanage has agreed to accommodate 10 students every year who will see to the emotional, social and psychological needs of its inmates.

25 representatives of the department including 3 lecturers and a Teaching Assistant joined the Nkosuo team on its recent visit to the orphanage. A total of about 50 people went to the orphanage for a party.

Another partner to the project is "Spring up Foundation" which mentors children and young adults.

According to the visionary of Nkosuo Initiative, Rev. Dennis Quarcoo, these strategic partnerships will help strengthen the impact of the Nkosuo Initiative Project. He encouraged more partnerships.

Source: Scribe News

