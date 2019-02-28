NDC Pro-Forum International Assures Party Chairman Of Support

Ofosu Ampofo

The NDC Professionals Forum International wishes to assure our party chairman, Hon. Ofosu Ampofo of our unflinching support and the confidence we have in him.

As members of the NDC and also a professional body within the party, we shall continue to walk with leadership in every step of the way.

Whatever the forum has to do to protect the credibility and sanctity of our party chairman shall be done unconditionally.

Indeed, the purported tape that is being circulated and played on all media fronts is just an attempt to undermine his credibility and stewardship.

Our just ended Presidential primaries that came out as the most successful and credible primaries ever witnessed under the 4th republic and under his leadership has put the NDC in the news for all the good reasons and cannot be contained and handled by our detractors.

The NPP in an attempt to divert attention from the upcoming expose’ titled the ‘galamsey fraud’ by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has decided to adopt this pathetic propaganda piece to sway the attention of the good people of Ghana into this myopic agenda.

As a matter of fact, excerpts of the video shows officials and appointees of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo taking bribes from unregistered miners.

Clearly, the thievery, incompetence and ignorance being exhibited by the NPP administration has caught up with them and are looking for an escape route.

We shall defend our Chairman and support his administration because we believe and have utmost confidence and respect for him.

We do not doubt for a second his credibility and deeply pleased with his leadership qualities exhibited so far as chairman of our great party.

Signed.

Arnold Appiah (President – Pro-Forum North America)