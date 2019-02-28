Kwabre East NDC Congratulates Mahama

The Kwabre East Constituency of the National Democratic Congress would like to congratulate H.E John Dramani Mahama over his resounding and emphatic victory in the Presidential Primaries held on Saturday, February 23,2019.

This well deserved victory was never in doubt and we appreciate the support and commitment of our branch executives in ensuring an incident free election. The overwhelming endorsement of President John Mahama sends the clearest of messages to the substandard and incompetent NPP government that we are focussed, battle ready and unanimously united behind H.E John Dramani Mahama for victory in 2020.

To the other 6 contestants, we appreciate your immense contribution towards our democratic credentials and hope you all come on board to work towards victory in 2020.

We would also like to thank the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral commission for the yeoman's job. Our friends from the ink fraternity also deserve commendation. We believe our partnership with them would only grow stronger as we head into an election year.

We once again congratulate H.E John Dramani Mahama and pledge our unflinching commitment to victory in the 2020 election.

Signed

Nathaniel Atta Kwakye (Constituency Secretary)