It Is Earsier To Build Strong Boys Than To Repair Broken Men

It is dangerous when boys go wayward, but it is even more dangerous when full grown men need repair.

It is common to see girls' clubs, mentorship and advocacy groups and programmes in various schools, churches and communities, but there hardly is any such groups/clubs/programmes for boys.

I remember as early as in primary school class 4 or 5, teachers used to gather girls to speak to them about puberty, the changes it brought to their bodies and what girls were to do, and general issues associated with girls and womanhood.

This is a common practice in schools.

It is because people believe that a girl child needs someone to walk with through the issues of adolescence, and the fallacy that the boy-child is an impediment, if not an enemy of a girl’s success.

Shouldn't this fallacy call for a walk through adolescence with the boy-child also and teach him not to see the girl-child as prey, and not be an impediment nor enemy to her success and wellbeing?

It is wrong right from primary school when teachers assume that the boychild knows his way and does not need direction. If anything, he is the aggressor or oppressor. (Sigh)

This begun from our homes and spiraled into churches, mosques, schools, and communities where boys have no model on how to transition into men, but are expected to grow into responsible, well-behaved men. After all a man is supposed to be stoic, strong and forbearing. Hmmmm

Globally, boys are more likely to drop out of school. They are more likely to abuse drugs. A boy-child in some countries is 20 times more likely to be imprisoned.

According to a research published on www.bbc.co.uk , males are more likely than females to die in childhood and at all stages of life - from accidents, taking risks, suicide, drug abuse, and from health problems.

"At every age, in almost every time and place, a man is more likely to die than a woman," says Prof. David Steinsaltz, associate professor of Statistics at the University of Oxford.

It is time we showed concern about the boy-child too. It starts with an honest discussion about life stages and identity of the boy-child too.

Empowering one gender must never be synonymous with stifling the other. We must realize that we need a functional man and woman to have a functional society.

Everyone is fighting for the girl-child today because of the great disservice our fore fathers did by relegating and reducing girls to the kitchen and the bedroom only and focusing on boys for higher education and vocation learning.

Our society is in shambles today because of that one-sided attention.

Why are we repeating a similar mistake by turning all our attention on girls only?

Centering all attention on ONLY the girl-child today will make our great grandchildren have to fight extremely harder to repair the damage done the boy-child tomorrow.

Every child is a child whether boy or girl, and is equally vulnerable and prone to waywardness, and therefore need education, mentorship and guidance.

All children need equal opportunities and level playing field in education, vocation, and in the over all national cake.

Instead of working on the inherent, God-given strengths and potentials in both boys and girls, the current rhetoric sets them in competition against each other.

They say "If you educate a man you educate an individual, if you educate a woman you educate a whole nation."

But I dare say that If we educate and develop both boys and girls to their full potentials today, we will have a more Responsible, Stronger, Secure and Resilient nation tomorrow.

Let us build strong boys today so we don't have to repair broken men tomorrow!

Author: Counselor Adutwumwaa

Executive Director , CONCERN for the BOY-CHILD INITIATIVE GHANA (CBCIG)

A wife, mother and a Christian woman who is very passionate about Marital, general relationship and Adolescent issues.

Email: [email protected]