WordDigest: What Did God Promised Joshua?

"Only be strong and very courageous; be careful to do [everything] in accordance with the entire law which Moses My servant commanded you; do not turn from it to the right or to the left, so that you may prosper and be successful wherever you go." [Joshua 1:7] Amplified Bible

The opening verse of our text tells us some laid down rules that Joshua adhered to in order to be successful.

Though God promised to make Joshua successful, Joshua had to follow God's blueprint of success not his.

The success of Joshua wasn't dependent on his personality but rather doing everything in accordance with the entire law God instructed him.

Sometimes peoples idea of success is being happy wherever God place them. Thus not success. Success is fulfilling a particular mission or purpose on earth.

It is misguided believers who thinks success is about money, fame or wealth. When God called Joshua, did He promised Joshua money, fame or wealth? No!

God promised Joshua a success through sticking to the laid down rules. In order to be successful in our normal lives, learn to follow regulations, take responsibilities and have a good relationship with God and everyone around.

Joshua was a success because he followed the rules God commanded him to carry out. Success should not be measured by fame, money or wealth.

God has a success plan for you. All you have to do is to have a deep and constant relationship with Him through Christ Jesus with help from the Holy Spirit.

Prayer

I am what God says am in union with Christ Jesus, Hallelujah, Amen.

