Gov't To Pay Nursing Trainees’ Allowance In March

Minister of Health Kwaku Agyemang Manu has said government will clear two-months of nursing trainees' allowance in March 2019.

According to him, the government had issues in paying the allowances on time due to some administrative challenges but it will pay trainees soon.

The Minister was responding to questions from nursing trainees of the Bawku Presbyterian nursing and Midwifery training college in Bawku during a two-day working visit to the Upper East Region.

The trainees lamented that government's inability to honour its promise of paying their allowances on time has compounded their financial burden on campus.

But Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu assured that government will pay the trainees in due course.

“We had problems towards the end of last year. Our releases were not coming from the Ministry of Finance and some allocations had gone off from their systems and that is why we are delaying and have accumulated some bit.”

“But we have resolved with the Ministry of Finance that by the end of this week, the Controller and Accountant General Department will start releasing some monies to us and hopefully, within March we would have started payment for two months of the arrears owe trainees”.

He admonished all principals of nursing training colleges to submit the list of registered first-year trainees to the ministry to facilitate payment of their allowances.

Mr. Agyemang Manu also hinted that the country's health centre facilities will soon operate cashless and paperless hospitals to enhance quality and responsive health care delivery across the country.

He said the Ministry has linked twenty-nine hospitals in the central region already in the pilot phase where patients accessing health care at all level no longer require hardcopy documents.

“The accountants will not hold cash in the hospitals, we will link the hospitals to the nearest banks around them for all patients who visit their facilities for all cash payments.”

