Military Personnel Implicated In Anas Galamsey Exposé In 'Trouble'

The Military High Command will not hesitate to sanction any of its men found implicated in the latest investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on the fight against galamsey. A new exposé captures officials of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining taking money from the Tiger Eye PI crew for favours in a sting operation.

Some military and police officers were captured on camera in compromising positions.

And the head of Public Relations at the Ghana Armed Forces, Col Aggrey Quashie has said the Command has watched the video and officers implicated will be dealt with.

A Presidential Staffer and Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining, Charles Bissue is one of the major players implicated in the latest exposé by the investigative journalist.

Mr. Bissue is captured accepting money ostensibly to facilitate clearance for a mining company without going through due process.

He is heard in the video instructing his subordinates to fast-track the processing of the company's documents.

Several others connected to the work of the committee, otherwise known as the Presidential Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, are seen in the video playing “facilitating” roles at negotiated fees.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining was commissioned in March 2017 by President Akufo-Addo to sanitize artisanal and small-scale mining in the country.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana