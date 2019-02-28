Health Facilities In Ghana To Go Digital

Health facilities in Ghana are set to run on a paperless and cashless system as the country strives for world class health practices for patient satisfaction. Already, 29 hospitals in the Central Region are already operating the system on a pilot basis, the Health Ministry has disclosed.

Sector Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu who made this known during an interaction with trainee nurses at the Bawku Presbyterian Nursing Training School said it expected that the move will provide timely and improved quality of care to the patients to avoid any kind of duplication.

“We have linked 29 hospitals in the Central Region already in a pilot face. So if you go to the OPD, no one will search anywhere to bring a folder. You just register on the system and then you are asked to to go to the consulting room. The doctor just enters your number and your folder pops up in front of him on a monitor. The accountant will not hold cash in the hospital again; they will link they account to a bank.”

Trainee allowances

Mr. Manu also said government will clear two-months of nursing trainees' allowance in March 2019.

According to him, government had issues in paying the allowances on time due to some administrative issues.

“We have problems getting to retain the allowances from last year. Our releases were not granted from Ministry of Finance and some allocations have gone lost in their systems and so that is why delayed a bit. But, we are sorting it out with them and by the end of this week, [Controller and Accountants General Department] will start releasing monies for us to do what we should do. The arrangement is that, we are going to pay two months for both the new and old ones at the same time.”

Paperless systems in Ghana

Since the assumption of the New Patriotic Party, the government continues to express its resolve to automate all transactions to reduce human interaction.

The move aims at reducing turnaround time for businesses and eliminating corruption.

As a result, government began the implementation of the paperless clearing system on September 1, 2017, to speed up the process of clearing goods from two weeks to four hours, and ensure order at the port, whilst blocking loopholes.

According to the Vice President revenue increased from GHc130 million in the first week of September 2016, to GHc213 million in the same period for 2017.

Source: citinewsroom.com |Ghana