John Mahama Congratulates Buhari

Former President John Mahama has congratulated Nigeria’s newly elected President, Muhammadu Buhari, following his re-election for a four-year second term.

President Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 19 out of the 36 states while the PDP was victorious in 17 states and the capital, Abuja, according to Nigeria's Independent National Electoral (INEC).

APC got 15.2 million votes while the PDP polled 11.3 million votes.

The election was marred by a week's delay and violence on the day of the polls.

The People’s Democratic Party's Mr. Abubakar in a statement said the election was a “sham” and “will be challenging it in court.”

He held that “the Presidential elections that took place on February 23, 2019, it is clear that there were manifest and premeditated malpractices in many states which negate the results announced.”

President Nana Addo also congratulated Mr. Buhari, adding that the “re-election is a renewal of the confidence the Nigerian people have in his programme of governance.”

“I congratulate also the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), for maintaining control, in an emphatic manner, over the Senate and the House of Representatives,” he added.

Source: citinewsroom.com| Ghana