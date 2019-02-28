Gov't Starts Paying GETFund Contactors

The government on Wednesday started paying contractors for projects that have been executed under the GETFund. A number of contractors are said to have received their cheques after a protracted delay.

The President of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG), Prosper Yao Ledi, when contacted confirmed that some members of the Association have received their cheques.

“I can say that some of our members have been paid and we glad that finally, our persistent plea is being heeded.”

Mr. Led, however, urged the government not to truncate the payment that has begun to ensure that all arrears owed the contractors are paid. “It is our fervent hope that the payment that has started will continue until everyone owed is duly paid, so that life can return to normalcy for us contractors. It has really been tough,” he indicated.

The ABCECG President commended government but advised that every effort should be made to depart from the perennial delayed payment of contractors.

He explained that delayed payments do not only hurt contractors but affects the economy negatively.

He therefore called for a dialogue with the government to find ways to permanently end the practice that has plagued contractors for years. He reiterated the commitment of the Association to work with government to build the country’s infrastructure.

Contractors have been up in arms with the government over delayed payments of arrears, after repeated promises by the government did not materialise.

In the last quarter of 2018, government announced that the GETFUND had secured a 1.5 billion dollar loan to pay contractors. But the year ended with no monies paid.

After repeated threats from the contractors to go on a demonstration, the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG) last Friday, issued a press statement with a litany of concerns, prime among them being the non-payment of arrears and the luxury tax.

Mr. Ledi who looked relieved however indicated that the Association will monitor the payments to be certain that all contractors who deserve to be paid have received their cheques.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN