The America That Is Not For Me: Part 11

“The America that is not for me!” my former secondary school French teacher told me during a phone conversation, with a tinge of righteous indignation. I’d called to catch up with him on old times in the aftermath of my conversation with a secondary classmate who had first dropped the hint that our French teacher, Mr. Afful, was living in Maryland, United States. I took the phone number of the French teacher from my classmate with a promise to touch base with our French teacher.

I called the French teacher right away. I introduced myself and initiated the process of reminding him who I was, but then I realized that he was too quiet on the phone for my liking. I was about to change the direction of my introduction, or break the monotony of silence on the other end of the line, when he said abruptly, “I know who you are, the little boy with the big head.”

I broke into a chortle. “The little boy with the big head?”

“Is this not Francis Kwarteng?”

“Yes.”

I initially thought the facetious reference was a descriptive compass of the physical lineament of my head. “The little boy with a big head” wasn’t a crass or mordant allusion to a kwashiorkor-suffering child with macrocephaly―quite the contrary. The phrase was rather an unprejudiced reference to my studiousness, hard work, intellectual discipline, and academic achievements during my secondary school days.

In my secondary school days, I earned top prizes in French and science on Speech and Prize-Giving Day.

All of that, including the hagiographic allusion from my former French teacher, didn’t mean much by way of improved standards in my living conditions, of respect for my humanity and intellect―in American society.

Not that I expected American society to validate my intellect. On the contrary I expected validation of my intellect to originate from within, from within the inner sanctum of my conscience and existential experiences. After all, I was trained and educated by some of the brightest minds and most experienced of educators―scientists and engineers and mathematicians and computer scientists from Iran, Turkey, Ireland, Greece, China, Nigeria, India, Jamaica, and America.

Diversity no doubt offers a pool of talents, creativity, varied experiences and perspectives, enriching the human experience. My professors taught me that diversity is strength and that both diversity and tolerance are the fulcra of social, moral, and epistemic civilization. I therefore don’t think the imprimatur of American society regarding what I am capable of in terms of my contributions to American society is necessary beyond the diverse expertise statements of this group of high caliber educators and thinkers.

Thus, trite allusions such as the French teacher’s completely eroded my sense of modesty. They instead resurrected buried painful reminders of my perceived failure in life or lack of progress in my general life.

We then discussed the hypocrisy of American foreign policy from the US Supreme Court “rigging” elections for George W. Bush to the US under George W. Bush’s presidency rejecting the decision of the Supreme Court of Ivory Coast to uphold Laurent Gbagbo’s electoral victory. We also discussed why Gbagbo was tried by the International Criminal Court while Bush and Tony Blair walked free. America’s flagrant violation of international laws at will, and how the deceptive language of its foreign policy from human rights to democracy to capitalism made for an empty rhetoric and practically created problems and disaffection around the world, came up for discussion as well.

“Of course you are so correct,” he interjected. “America’s foreign policy created the monstrous Frankenstein Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and brutal dictatorships across the Americas and Africa. Now, see all over the place, our existence is threatened by these terrorist organizations. Al-Qaeda and ISIS are working with Boko Haram in Nigeria and with Al-Shabaab in East Africa. Sometimes you wonder where these terrorist organizations get their sophisticated weapons.”

“I learned in secondary school that there were five continents. Africa. Asia. Australia. Europe. Antarctica. America. Now there are six continents including South America and North America. Are South Americans not Americans too? What happened to the monolithic Western Hemisphere?”A wave of excitement washed over me when the topical focus of our conversation took a new direction, veering from nostalgic infatuation with the life we’d left behind in Ghana to the more familiar and heartbreaking, the stress of black life in America. “I vividly recall when I taught you guys,” he began, “those were interesting and happy days. I will never forget those memorable days. Ever.”

There was a brief interregnum in our conversation. “I’m listening,” I reminded him.

“The school authorities packed us, your teachers, like sardines in flats. A Swiss math teacher showed up on an exchange program and, lo and behold, the school authorities asked me and a couple of my colleagues to pack out into one room.”

“What!”

He continued, “Yet we didn’t complain and gave up our flat. We even helped him out with his chores, washed his clothes, cooked for him…And here we are Francis, here we are in America, here in America, Francis, the white man does not give a damn about the black man. White people treat me as if I were cow dung, as if I have leprosy. I don’t know what the sins of the black man are to incur the white man’s wrath against the black man.”

He floored me with his scorching sincerity. “Wow!”

“I will make sure this preferential treatment never happens again when I go back to Ghana!”

“I think we need good leaders who are willing to make Ghana and Africa better places for us. We have abundant wealth that makes everyone else rich except us, Africans. Bad leadership is the bane of our development.”

“I guess you are right.”

“Yes, when we make Africa great and prosperous for its hardworking people, then we don’t have to be here. It’s sad how our corrupt leaders connive with the West and others to destroy the continent and to steal the hopes and aspirations of its industrious people.”

As students, we got wind of this troubling story in those days. It never got me on tenterhooks. But we thought of it mostly as a tactical canard, a running conspiracy we thought the teaching staff had concocted to sensationalize their hatred of the headmaster whom they believed preferred the white man to his own kind.

Of course we were children in those days and had no intimate knowledge of race relations and of other ideas such as racism, ethnocentrism, slavery, imperialism, colonialism, and apartheid.

Instead, we deified the white man and his universe of angelic purity. Thus, we felt no epistemic and emotional attachment to ideas we thought were too distant and abstract to make sense to our developing minds.

Because we couldn’t get anyone to explain or reify this abstract conflict― the misunderstanding between the headmaster and his teaching staff―for us, we sided with the former unconditionally.

Whether or not the conflict was above our heads, we didn’t want to get directly involved. We had no compunction about understanding this abstract conflict in the first place.

On the other hand, the mature ones among us understood the abstract conflict as a fundamental misunderstanding between two elephants and for which students weren’t expected to take the hit.

I thought it worth my while to study colonialism, race relations, apartheid, slavery, colonialism, ethnocentrism, and racism later in my life. I studied them because they were necessary for me to understand my evolving world. I’d later also experience ethnocentrism and racism firsthand in America. America forced me to come to terms with the character of human beings and the complexity of human nature. In fact, American wasn’t only an experimental laboratory for ethnocentrism and racism but an incubator and purveyor of ethnocentrism and racism as well.

This is not to say ethnocentrism and racism are unique to the heart and soul of the American body politic.

Here I was working as a security guard stationed in Manhattan in the lobby of a commercial building patronized by the likes of Keanu Reeves, and being monitored constantly by the chaperoning glare of omnipresent lobby cameras. I manned the overnight shift alone just as my colleagues manned their morning and afternoon shifts. The colleague I relieved during the week was a white woman who always made a mess of the desk area for other security guards. I ended up cleaning after her each time I relieved her, then documented the objectionable messiness she customarily left behind, only for me to return to work the next day to see another round of mess and the part of my documentation on the cleanups whitened out. This caused me some irritation.

Her incorrigibility and obscurantist attitude were her undoing.

She also complained that I wrote too much during my shifts and that I didn’t have to document every single incident occurring during my shift. What has my prolixity got to do with anything if it sufficiently captures the substance of documentable or reportable onsite incidents? She overlooked my painstaking documentation as a conscious undertaking to cover my back. I was responsible for my shift and made sure that my documentation reflected the functional content of that shift.

On the contrary, she hated writing and took it out on me. Not that she couldn’t write herself! Of course she could write except that cacography, grammatical and orthographic errors, and illegible handwriting characterized her documentation. Yet I didn’t hold any of these against her largely because English wasn’t my first language, because spoken and written English was difficult for me as well, and because I was working tirelessly to improve my proficiency in spoken and written English. I offered to help her improve her writing skills when I overheard her complaining about her difficulties with writing to a tenant. She rejected my offer out of hand. Also she told the tenant that she wanted to go back to school, knowing fully well that educating herself beyond her secondary education could probably improve her life and make her more competitive in American society.

Her persistent plaints nagged me and sent me into orbit now and then. This unsettled me whenever the thought of relieving her invaded my consciousness. This was a woman who was taken aback when she saw me holding Wole Soyinka’s You Must Set Forth at Dawn, one of his serial memoirs. Telling her that Soyinka was a Nobel Laureate, the first black person anywhere to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, in 1986, occasioned her discomfort. This brief explanation was in response to her specific question about the place of Soyinka in the letters and the humanities.

I tried to get her to read the blurbs but she refused.

Soyinka’s literary prowess and impressive facility for the English language aside, this woman simply didn’t want to hear any exciting or positive news about black people. I wondered why she asked me about the place of Soyinka in the letters and the humanities at all. The idea that I’d some education beyond the secondary school level in spite of insuperable odds made her sick to the stomach. Such news set her teeth on edge for reasons I didn’t initially understand until much later.

Her burning dislike for the achievements of black people fell into place once I reported her to the Main Office, the question about her penchant for leaving messiness behind after her shift. The Main Office didn’t respond to my reports. It didn’t even send someone to investigate them. I wondered if leaving mess behind after each of her shift for me to clean up was purposeful as she didn’t do this to others. I stopped reporting her habitual unseemly behavior to the Main Office.

And then a supervisor, one that I was on good terms with, called to tell me that he was on his way to my building. He’d been in the neighborhood checking on staff and sites and buildings, our employer’s charges. The call arrived at an opportune time―in fact about the time my colleague was getting ready to vacate her post―for the supervisor to see the messiness for himself.

She was in a bathroom changing into her personal attires when the supervisor arrived, taking advantage of her temporary absence to inspect and read the contents of the logbook. What he saw in the logbook changed his ambiguous deportment from joyful engagement to outright amazement. “Why have you been whitening out incidents Francis has been documenting?” the supervisor asked her when she returned to the lobby. She remained insipid and distant. She probably thought the question was meant for me or the supervisor. The supervisor and I looked at her with utmost disbelief given her nonchalant carriage. She was however on the verge of picking up her bag and taking leave of us when the supervisor, noting her smirking and scornful countenance, quickly changed his style of questioning and faced her squarely in a non-confrontational manner. “Hey! I’m talking to you!” he intoned.

“Me?”

Obviously, she didn’t even care about the indubitable evidence of the lobby cameras. This part of her Oscar-winning performance surprised me the most. The supervisor was completely nonplussed by her brusque answer and disrespectful posture. He loosened up his tense muscles and restrained himself from coming across either as unprofessional or as a character with a short fuse, so I stepped in to proffer an explanation for her unrepentant serial behavior. I wasn’t done with my first sentence yet when she latched her right hand on to my face in a gestural carnival of sorts, a serving of a hefty slap.

She was gone before the supervisor and I could make sense of her swift reaction to my incomplete explanation.

“She’s a racist; she hates black people,” the supervisor confided to me when he toured my building days after the infamous festival of slap. “Yes we know it; all of us in the Main Office are aware that she’s an incorrigible racist. Someone confided in me that they knew about this when they hired her.”

My supervisor was on the site to gift me a new set of books because of his intimate familiarity with my large appetite for literature. He was also there to render an informal apology on behalf of my colleague. Like my colleague who slapped me unawares, my supervisor was white.

Why will anyone employ a known racist to work for a company a sizeable number of whose employees are non-white―black and Hispanic?

Negotiating the rough edges of life no longer appealed to me.