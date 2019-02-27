First Allied Savings Customer Shares How She Nearly Killed Herself

A distressed customer of the First Allied Savings and Loans, Madam Akua Yeboah, a trader at the Kumasi Central Market has shared a chilling experience about how she nearly killed herself.

She said her frustration stems from the fact that she has about GHC120,000 locked up at the financial institution.

The money, she sadly narrated amidst tears, happens to be an accumulated contribution of market women belonging to a group called "Onuado Ladies Association".

NARRATION

As the leader for the group, it was agreed among members that the money GHC120,000 should be kept in her care.

"The money was hidden in my house for some few days after which I considered the risk involved and decided to open an account and deposit it at First Allied Savings and Loans Limited," she said.

Madam Akua Yeboah broke into tears for 30 minutes and cried out that "...few days after depositing the money at the financial institution, I received a report that first Allied Savings and Loans limited is collapsing and that management has refused withdrawals of funds."

She said since the news of the supposed collapse of First Allied Savings and Loans Limited broke out, she has tried everything possible to withdraw the money "...so that I will hand it over to respective members of the association and vindicate myself off the false embezzlement allegation peddled against me"

Due to the excessive pressure exerted on her by members of the group who thought she has squandered the money and her frequent worry over the matter, she was months ago diagnosed of cardiac disease (swollen heart) by medics.

"I at one time submitted my medical reports on the condition of my heart to the management of the institution so that they will sympathise with me and release my deposits".

She said management of First Allied Savings and Loans(Adum branch) didn't give her a reception let alone to have a look at her medical report.

Daily pressure exerted on her by members of the association to refund their contribution according to her became unbearable so she decided to end her life.

She narrated to THE PRESS RADIO that she started contemplating suicide and nearly initiated the action but it took the counsel of her church Pastors before she could rescind her decision.

Aside the 1.2 billion old Ghana Cedis her personal savings amounting GHC50,000 is also locked at the savings and loans company.

She, therefore, appealed to the government to consider her situation and assist her to get her deposits back.