ASGD-GH Trains Unemployed Graduates Nationwide

The Association of Graduates in Skills Development-Ghana (AGSD-GH) formerly the Unemployed Graduates Association of Ghana (UGAG) is introducing a nationwide skills development training targeted at providing skills development to young graduates who are eager to find better opportunities in utilising their energies and skills by organizing the 'Develop Skills, Get Employed' programme beginning March 3, 2019.

The association intends to use the programme which will be funded by foreign and local donors to train over 3000 unemployed graduates nationwide in bead making, yogurt making, makeup artiste and soap making.

For more information and interest, kindly contact Desmond Bress-Biney, President on 0243765958 or [email protected]

Thank you

Signed

Desmond Bress-Biney

President

Kwadwo Odoi-Baah

Director of Operations