ICU, GAWU Commends Cocobod Boss

The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) and the Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) have commended the Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, for what they describe as the proper handling of matters relating to the welfare of the workers of cocobod.

The General Secretary of the ICU, Solomon Kotei and the General Secretary of GAWU, Edward Kareweh, both believe Mr. Boahen Aidoo, has been a great leader so far.

Mr. Kotei stated he was very much hopeful of good things to come for the workers of COCOBOD.

According to him, “now we have found a man, whose yes is yes and whose no is no. The beautiful thing about him is that he is forthright. So, we have come to this table to give a lot of hope to the over eight thousand workers that we all represent at this table”.

Mr Kotei was speaking at the Signing Ceremony of a Collective Bargaining Agreement between COCOBOD, the ICU and the General Agricultural Workers Union of Ghana (GAWU) to usher in a new era of major advances in the welfare packages of thousands of COCOBOD workers. The ceremony was held today, 27 February 2019, at the Headquarters of the Ghana Cocoa Board in Accra.

The two unions, represent over 8000 workers of COCOBOD. They have been engaged in negotiations with the current management for some time now.

Mr Solomon Kotei said the strength of every management and union is when there is mutual agreement.

‘And now that today has favoured us; we are coming to sign this agreement. We couldn't do it without proper acknowledgement for the man in the chair, Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, who made it all happen, ” he stated.

He bemoaned the uncooperative nature of the immediate past management of COCOBOD on issues of worker welfare negotiations, saying “somebody also sat in this chair [as Chief Executive] and this privilege was totally lost for everybody and nobody could ask him, why are we not negotiating… and that brought us to that painful moment”.

The General Secretary of the General Agricultural Workers Union of Ghana (GAWU), Mr. Kareweh, who was also at the signing ceremony stated that, there wouldn't have been a negotiation if all parties were not ready to compromise.

He added that Hon. Aidoo had made history in seeking the welfare of the workers and for which he will always be fondly remembered.

“Our honourable Chief Executive chose to make history in a peaceful manner. We will remember you today and in future for this peaceful exercise done for the sake of the industry and for the sake of our country.”

In responding to the two union leaders, the Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo said the signing of the Collective Bargaining Agreement also marks the strengthening of the cooperation between management, the union and staff of COCOBOD.

“We must continue to strengthen that relationship built over the past two years,” he added.

He encouraged a deepening of cooperation between the board of COCOBOD, its management, the unions, workers, farmers and all stakeholders.

He assured the gathering that management is committed to ensuring that the welfare of workers, just as that of farmers is always upheld. “We are going to do everything within our means to make you happy”, he promised, as we work together to enhance the image of COCOBOD worldwide.

