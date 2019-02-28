NDC Grows Wild Over Leaked Ofosu Ampofo Tape

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, still insist the alleged leaked audio recording of the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is totally fake.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Accra.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the alleged audio recording is being circulated by officials and surrogates of Government and the New Patriotic Party just to divert attention for mischief.

Here is a full statement:

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken notice of an alleged leaked audio recording being circulated by officials and surrogates of Government and the New Patriotic Party, in which certain doctored remarks have been mischievously attributed to the national chairman of the NDC.

However, we are not surprised about this act of desperation on the part of the ruling NPP. In the wake of an impending damning expose by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas in which key officials of the Akufo- Addo government have been caught on camera receiving bribes in other to compromise government so-called fight against illegal mining, the NDC can understand government restless desperation to divert public attention with this rather vile and fraudulent audio recording.

The NDC state for the record that the statement and attributions contained on the Said tape are concocted and false. They are inconsistent with the character and track record of Chairman Ofosu Ampofo and do not reflect the values he has always stood for. The maliciously depraved and clearly doctored tape has been contrived by some devious elements in the NPP and government to undermine the NDC and its national chairman.

Haven’t said this, the NDC is fully aware of evil and wicked plots by certain elements within national security and government to spy on meetings of its officials, record and in turn doctor such recordings for their spiteful ends. Such state-sponsored espionage is dastardly and shameful. The party is currently considering all legal options available to it and would take appropriate steps to halt this phenomenon immediately.

We state without equivocation that the position of the NDC on the matters that have been alleged on the audio is a matter of public record and that, the party does not need to resort to a so-called secret meeting to hatch the sardonic plot captured on the fake tapes being circulated.

It is quite astonishing to us that, despite compelling evidence of state complicity in the recent state-sponsored violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, the NPP is still hell-bent on achieving political equalization by seeking to rope the NDC into non-existent culpability. It is obvious to us that the NPP’s Director of Communications, Hon. Yaw Buabeng Asamoah does not know that he is proceeding on a lonely path and believing in his own lies because the Ghanaian people do not subscribe to his cork and bull narrative relative to the event of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

We wish to however serve notice to the Akufo-Addo government that the NDC will not be swayed by such diversionary tactics, but will stay focused on highlighting the present levels of despondency among the Ghanaian people, occasioned by the bad policies and economic mismanagement of the Akufo-Addo government.

The NDC urges all well-meaning Ghanaians to reject the said audio recording and treat all of its content with the contempt it deserves.