NDC Chairman Tape Doctored; NPP Trying To Divert Attention

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rubbished leaked audio attributed to the Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in which he was making explosive comments.

According to the party, the tape was doctored by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to divert attention from the upcoming investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas that exposes some corrupt government officials.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NDC described the audio recording as a “mischievous”, “vile and fraudulent,” piece that must not be given attention.

“We are not surprised about this act of desperation on the part of the ruling NPP. In the wake of an impending damning expose by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in which key officials of the Akufo-Addo government have been caught on camera receiving bribes in order to compromise government’s so-called fight against illegal mining, the NDC can understand government’s restless desperation to divert public attention with this rather vile and fraudulent audio recording,” the statement said.

The statement signed by the party's Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi said the release of the said tape was to soil the reputation, the NDC and its chairman whose character is inconsistent with the comments captured on the tape.

It added that it had gathered intelligence that NPP was sponsoring some elements within the government and National Security to bug its offices and spy on its meetings.

The party also said it was considering legal options to address the phenomenon

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken notice of an alleged leaked audio recording being circulated by officials and surrogates of Government and the New Patriotic Party, in which certain doctored remarks have been mischievously attributed to the National Chairman of the NDC.

However, we are not surprised about this act of desperation on the part of the ruling NPP. In the wake of an impending damning expose by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in which key officials of the Akufo-Addo government have been caught on camera receiving bribes in order to compromise government’s so-called fight against illegal mining, the NDC can understand government’s restless desperation to divert public attention with this rather vile and fraudulent audio recording.

The NDC states for the records that the statements and attributions contained on the said tape are concocted and false. They are inconsistent with the character and track record of Chairman Ofosu Ampofo and do not reflect the values he has always stood for. The maliciously depraved and clearly doctored tape has been contrived by some devious elements in the NPP and government to undermine the NDC and its National Chairman.

Having said this, the NDC is fully aware of evil and wicked plots by certain elements within National Security and Government to spy on meetings of its officials, record and in turn doctor such recordings for their spiteful ends. Such state-sponsored espionage is dastardly and shameful. The party is currently considering all legal options available to it and will take appropriate steps to halt this phenomenon immediately.

We state without equivocation that the position of the NDC on the matters that have been alleged on the audio is a matter of public record and that, the party does not need to resort to a so called secret meeting to hatch the sardonic plots captured on the fake tapes being circulated.

It is quite astonishing to us that, despite compelling evidence of state complicity in the recent state-sponsored violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, the NPP is still hell-bent on achieving political equalization by seeking to rope the NDC into non-existent culpability. It is obvious to us that the NPP’s Director of Communications, Hon. Yaw Buabeng Asamoah does not know that he is proceeding on a lonely path, and believing in his own lies because the Ghanaian people do not subscribe to his cock and bull narrative relative to the events of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

We wish to however serve notice to the Akufo-Addo government that the NDC will not be swayed by such diversionary tactics, but will stay focused on highlighting the present levels of despondency among the Ghanaian people, occasioned by the bad policies and economic mismanagement of the Akufo-Addo government.

The NDC urges all well-meaning Ghanaians to reject the said audio recording and treat all of its content with the contempt it deserves.

